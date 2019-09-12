Errol Spence Jr vs Shawn Porter: World title unification clash live on Sky Sports presented by Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr against Shawn Porter is live on Sky Sports

Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter's blockbuster world title unification battle on September 28 will be shown live on Sky Sports, presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The rival welterweight champions battle for the WBC and IBF belts at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the winner recognised as the No 1 fighter in the stellar 147lb division.

IBF champion Spence Jr defended his belt with a unanimous decision win over pound-for-pound star Mikey Garcia in March, while WBC title-holder Porter defeated Yordenis Ugas on points in the same month.

2:10 Sky Sports' Adam Smith thinks Errol Spence Jr should have the 'craft' to beat Shawn Porter in their world title unification fight. Sky Sports' Adam Smith thinks Errol Spence Jr should have the 'craft' to beat Shawn Porter in their world title unification fight.

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "We're absolutely delighted to be showing the massive PBC unification clash between Errol Spence Jr and Shawn Porter live on Sky Sports.

"We know both champions well from past appearances on Sky Sports, two of the finest fighters in the red-hot welterweight division with contrasting styles which should gel into an explosive encounter in Los Angeles.

"It's another wonderful addition to our exciting Autumn schedule, with more thrilling fights to be added in the coming weeks."

Anthony Dirrell makes WBC title defence against David Benavidez

In a high-class co-feature bout, Anthony Dirrell defends his WBC super-middleweight title against unbeaten former champion David Benavidez.

Unbeaten rising star Mario Barrios also faces Russia's Batyr Akhmedov for the WBA super-lightweight title and Josesito Lopez takes on John Molina Jr in a showdown between two former world title challengers.