Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has announced his next fight against Sergey Kovalev

Saul Alvarez is moving up to another weight division

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has announced his next fight against Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light-heavyweight title on November 2.

The Mexican star will attempt to win a world title in a fourth weight division as he moves up to 175lbs to challenge Kovalev, who defended his belt with a stoppage win over Britain's Anthony Yarde last month.

