Katie Taylor bids to become two-weight world champion in Manchester live on Sky Sports

Katie Taylor is targeting world title in a new weight division

Katie Taylor can become a two-weight world champion when she challenges Christina Linardatou for the WBO super-lightweight belt on November 2, live on Sky Sports.

The Irish star was crowned as the undisputed lightweight champion following a hard-fought win over Delfine Persoon in June and now targets a world title in a higher weight class at Manchester Arena, with Anthony Crolla's farewell fight and Joshua Buatsi takes a sizeable step up in class against Blake Caparello.

Taylor is relishing her WBO title clash in the main event and fully intends to cement her status as the world's finest female boxer in the near future.

"I had some of my early pro fights at the Manchester Arena and to come back in November and headline a card there a couple of years on is amazing," said Taylor.

I still feel like I have so much left to achieve in the sport and becoming a two-weight world champion is one of those goals. Katie Taylor

"It's played host to some huge nights in boxing history so I'm honoured to be part of that tradition.

"It's a new challenge at a new weight and something I'm really excited about. I still feel like I have so much left to achieve in the sport and becoming a two-weight world champion is one of those goals.

"There are still so many huge fights out there for me like the Amanda Serrano fight, a rematch with Delfine Persoon and a fight with Cecilia Brækhus but the first goal is November 2 and winning another world title.

0:56 Amanda Serrano displayed her skills in last weekend's win over Heather Hardy Amanda Serrano displayed her skills in last weekend's win over Heather Hardy

"I don't have any issues making lightweight so I think I can move comfortably between the two weights. I always want to push myself and Christina is an excellent world champion, so it will be a big test for me."

But Linardatou, with 12 wins and just one defeat, believes she can inflict a crushing first professional defeat on Taylor.

"I plan on leaving England with my title," she said. "If I need to knock Katie Taylor out in order to retain the title, that's what I'll do."



Mancunian Crolla returns to the scene of his greatest triumph, a stoppage win over Darleys Perez to earn the WBA lightweight belt in November 2015, and the 32-year-old will have one last fight after falling short against unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko earlier this year.

🔥 @ant_crolla86 is returning to the scene of his greatest triumph for one last time 👏👑⁣

⁣

📍 Manchester Arena⁣

📆 Nov. 2nd⁣

📺 Live on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/OFl4WU5XaU — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 17, 2019

Buatsi recently stopped Ryan Ford in seven rounds at The O2, but should receive a sterner challenge against Australian Caparello, a former world title challenger, who heads to Britain following four straight victories.

Joshua Buatsi seeks another destructive victory

Felix Cash also defends his Commonwealth middleweight title against English Champion Jack Cullen and Gamal Yafai can take another step towards a major title in the featherweight division.

"I'm so happy to be back in Manchester for this huge show," said Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn.

"Katie Taylor is now established as one of the biggest stars in world boxing and she bids to make more history by becoming a multi-weight world champion by challenging WBO super-lightweight champion Christina Linardatou.



"Hometown hero Anthony Crolla rolls the dice one more time as he takes part in his final fight in the sport in the arena that has hosted so many epic Anthony Crolla nights.

Felix Cash risks his unbeaten record in a domestic clash with Jack Cullen

"The stabilisers are off for Joshua Buatsi as he takes a huge step up against tough Australian Blake Caparello in a WBA world title eliminator and there is a brilliant domestic middleweight clash between Commonwealth champ Felix Cash and English champ Jack Cullen.

"There's plenty more beneath these four fights on what will be a huge night of boxing."

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to be showing the best female boxer in the world back on Sky Sports on this huge show. This is another major test for Katie Taylor as the unified lightweight champion takes on all comers and continues to cement her extraordinary legacy in the sport.

"Katie is a marvellous ambassador and inspiration to so many and we are delighted to be working so closely with her as we look to feature both the very best in boxing and also in women's sport on Sky."