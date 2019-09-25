Kell Brook could return on Anthony Joshua bill in Saudi Arabia before targeting Amir Khan in Spring 2020

Kell Brook has welcomed a high-profile fight before the end of the year

Kell Brook could return on the Anthony Joshua bill and has urged Amir Khan to sit down and thrash out terms for their long-awaited British battle in Spring 2020.

The former world champion has returned to the gym in recent weeks to prepare for his next fight, which could be staged on the same night as Joshua's bumper rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has re-opened talks with Khan, who is also keen to fight again before the end of the year, and Brook wants to share a room with his Brit rival to finally agree a deal for their big domestic clash.

Amir Khan is also eager to return to the ring in 2019

Brook told Sky Sports: "I've got to the stage now where I just want to sit down and try and make the fight, instead of trying to strangle him!

"I would rather sit down and talk about the fight, what's holding it up. What we can do to get it across the line. That's all I would be interested in, because the fans are missing out.

"I want to fight December, [then] February or March. It would be ideal for us to fight then.

Asked about a venue, the Sheffield fighter added: "It doesn't matter to me as long as he's opposite me."

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn is currently putting together an undercard for Joshua's second world title fight against Ruiz Jr and Brook has welcomed the chance to showcase his skills on such a big stage.

Anthony Joshua faces Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"Yeah, I believe I can fight on that," said Brook. "It's something different, it would be a different look. I know that I would be ready for that time.

"It will be a year by the time I get in, so I don't want an elite fight, but I want a good fight just to dip my feet back in the water."

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn confirmed that Brook could possibly appear on the Joshua bill after negotiations resumed over the Khan fight.

"Talks ongoing, but nothing too serious at the moment," Hearn told Sky Sports. "I think they both want a fight in December, and then try and make the fight in the Spring."