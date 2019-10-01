Kell Brook has regained his desire and is ready to face world's best, says Eddie Hearn

Kell Brook is expected to return to the ring this year

Kell Brook will have been inspired by Errol Spence Jr's epic victory over Shawn Porter and can force his way back into the world-title mix, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Brook's former opponents produced a thrilling fight at the weekend as Spence Jr added the WBC belt to his IBF strap with a split-decision victory in their welterweight unification clash in Los Angeles.

The Sheffield boxer defeated Porter on points in America to win the IBF world title in 2014 and lost the belt three years later to Spence after suffering a fractured eye socket in an 11th-round stoppage.

Errol Spence Jr had to dig deep for a points win over Shawn Porter at the weekend

Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn has confirmed that talks have resumed for Brook's elusive fight with Amir Khan and he believes the 33-year-old can still compete with the top fighters in the division.

"Kell Brook has got the appetite back again," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"I think with Kell it has always been about desire and dedication and when that's on, I think he's one of the best welterweights in the world.

Kell Brook is confident his long-awaited fight against Amir Khan will happen

"It's on at the moment, so now's he's got to strike wherever he can to get that big fight. He's got to have it, because he's in that stage of his career where he needs that big fight now.

"There seems to be a lot of fighters tied up. Errol Spence fighting Danny Garcia and maybe Mikey Garcia fighting Manny Pacquiao and so forth, so it makes it even more enticing for a potential Amir Khan fight.

"But Kell's mentality is, 'I'm here now, I'm fit, my mind is in a good place, my body is in a good place, sling me in, sling me in with the big boys'."

Brook is working towards a fight before the end of the year, possibly on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, and has reiterated his desire for a blockbuster bout in the first few months of 2020.

He told Sky Sports: "Straightaway after this fight, early next year I'll be looking at those top names, Crawford, Porter, Spence, my friend Mr Khan."