Boxing News

News

James Dielhenn

Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn

The Golden Contract: Weigh-in bust-up between Ryan Walsh and Hairon Soccaras

Watch the featherweight quarter-finals on Friday at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Action

Last Updated: 03/10/19 2:18pm

There was tension at the weigh-in between Ryan Walsh (L) and Hairon Soccaras
There was tension at the weigh-in between Ryan Walsh (L) and Hairon Soccaras

A row broke out between Ryan Walsh and Hairon Soccaras’ teams about their weigh-in results before The Golden Contract begins.

Live Boxing: Golden Contract

October 4, 2019, 8:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

British featherweight champion Walsh reacted angrily after he was incorrectly accused of missing the weight by Soccaras' trainer Jorge Rubio.

Walsh was selected as the opponent by Soccaras in the tournament's first round on Friday at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

But trainer Rubio - renowned for his time with Cuba's Olympic team then more recently Amir Khan and Luke Campbell - caused a stir at Friday's weigh-in.

Rubio was irritated that he was not given the opportunity to see that Walsh had successfully made the 126lbs limit.

Also See:

Golden Contract Featherweight Draw

Leigh Wood vs David Oliver Joyce
Jazza Dickens vs Carlos Ramos
Hairon Socarras vs Ryan Walsh
Tyrone McCullagh vs Razaq Najib

Representatives of both boxers shouted back and forth as Walsh and Soccaras faced off, having both made the weight. Walsh broke their stare-down to turn around and join in the argument.

All eight featherweights successfully made the limit before Friday's fights.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK