The Golden Contract: Weigh-in bust-up between Ryan Walsh and Hairon Soccaras

A row broke out between Ryan Walsh and Hairon Soccaras’ teams about their weigh-in results before The Golden Contract begins.

Ryan was bang on the featherweight limit 😤 Hairon Soccaras' coach Jorge Rubio wasn't best pleased that he didn't get to check Ryan Walsh's weight.

British featherweight champion Walsh reacted angrily after he was incorrectly accused of missing the weight by Soccaras' trainer Jorge Rubio.

Walsh was selected as the opponent by Soccaras in the tournament's first round on Friday at 8pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

But trainer Rubio - renowned for his time with Cuba's Olympic team then more recently Amir Khan and Luke Campbell - caused a stir at Friday's weigh-in.

Rubio was irritated that he was not given the opportunity to see that Walsh had successfully made the 126lbs limit.

Golden Contract Featherweight Draw Leigh Wood vs David Oliver Joyce Jazza Dickens vs Carlos Ramos Hairon Socarras vs Ryan Walsh Tyrone McCullagh vs Razaq Najib

Jazza Dickens v Carlos Ramos



Dickens: 8st 13lbs 6oz

Ramos 8st 13lbs 1oz



📺 Watch all the fights live tomorrow night on Sky Sports Action from 8pm! pic.twitter.com/jtzoHk2d94 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 3, 2019

Representatives of both boxers shouted back and forth as Walsh and Soccaras faced off, having both made the weight. Walsh broke their stare-down to turn around and join in the argument.

All eight featherweights successfully made the limit before Friday's fights.