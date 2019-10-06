Gennadiy Golovkin still has exciting shortlist of opponents if he cannot agree Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fight

Gennadiy Golovkin celebrates his win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Gennadiy Golovkin has started another world title reign, so who could be next for the Kazakh star if he cannot agree a lucrative third fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez?

'GGG' regained the IBF middleweight belt with a hard-fought decision victory over Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden, which kept him on a collision course with the biggest names in and around the sport's glamour division.

A third clash against 'Canelo' has continued to elude Golovkin, who was held to a 2017 draw before a 2018 majority decision defeat, but here are some exciting options if another mega fight with the Mexican cannot be agreed...

Billy Joe Saunders

Billy Joe Saunders and Golovkin have promotional links to Eddie Hearn

It appears that Billy Joe Saunders is being navigated towards a unification clash at 12st with Callum Smith, but if a domestic dust-up with the Liverpool star can't be arranged, Saunders versus Golovkin would provide plenty of appeal if the Brit wanted to return to 160lbs. The pair have discussed terms for a bout before, and with both holding high stock at middleweight, a fight between them is likely to be a high-profile affair.

Demetrius Andrade

Demetrius Andrade holds the WBO middleweight title

Demetrius Andrade's calls for a big-name fight have frustratingly been in vain, but the fact he possesses the WBO crown means he may have something that Golovkin wants.

The 160lbs scene has been dominated by Golovkin and Canelo in recent years, with the Rhode Island stylist forced to take a place in the background.

Now both under the Matchroom banner, a middleweight showdown between the pair could bring Andrade the recognition he craves, although he'd also be seen as a decent scalp on Golovkin's impressive ledger.

Daniel Jacobs

Daniel Jacobs could welcome a second clash with Golovkin

It looks like Daniel Jacobs immediate future could be at super-middleweight following a run at 160lbs that led him to creditable points defeats against Golovkin and Canelo.

His loss to Golovkin in the spring of 2017 was close enough to warrant an immediate return, but the Kazakh headed straight into his first super fight with Alvarez that was eventually scored a draw.

Jacobs believes he was unfortunate to suffer on the scorecards against GGG and would relish the opportunity to settle the dispute, whether it's at middleweight or 12st.

Callum Smith

Callum Smith is regarded as the world's No 1 super-middleweight

Golovkin has not offered any clues that his future may lie at 12st, but if the well runs dry at middleweight then there are lucrative options available in the weight class north.

Callum Smith has made it clear that he is interested in big names, and an intriguing battle with Golovkin would surely satisfy his thirst for a fight that holds widespread appeal.

Golovkin was once rumoured to make the move to 168lbs when Andre Ward was the ruler there, but will he finally make the jump to take on Smith?

Jaime Munguia

Jaime Munguia might be an alternative Mexican foe

Once considered an opponent for Golovkin in May 2018, Mexico's Munguia was eventually turned down. He didn't let the setback deter him as he went on to become world champion at 154lbs with excellent wins over Sadam Ali and Liam Smith.

His nationality has often led to claims centring on an all-Mexican scrap with Alvarez, but the fight appears a million miles away with Canelo heading to 175lbs to tackle Sergey Kovalev.

That leaves Golovkin as the next lucrative option and with WBO champion Munguia linked with a step-up in weight, would his growing profile provide 'GGG' with enough motivation to accept the challenge?