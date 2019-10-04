Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko: Middleweight rivals make weight ahead of IBF world title clash

Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko clash for the vacant IBF title

Gennadiy Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko shared an intense face-off after weighing in for their world title showdown.

The pair clash for the vacant IBF middleweight title at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action from 2am.

Golovkin, who is aiming to become a two-time world champion after controversially losing his titles to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, was inside the 160lbs limit when he tipped the scales at 159.2lbs.

Derevyancheko, ahead of his second world title tilt following his narrow defeat to Daniel Jacobs 12 months ago, was 3.2 ounces lighter than 'GGG' at 159lbs.

After weighing-in, the pair stared into each other's eyes without flinching during the face-off before they separated and shook hands.

