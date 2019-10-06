Matthew Macklin
Boxing Expert & Pundit
Golovkin vs Derevyanchenko: Canelo Alvarez 'to relish trilogy fight with aged' Gennadiy Golovkin
Last Updated: 06/10/19 6:46am
Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will jump at the chance of a a trilogy fight after an aged performance from Gennadiy Golovkin in New York, says Sky Sports' Matthew Macklin.
Golovkin was below-par as he came through a bruising encounter to narrowly beat Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, regaining the IBF world title in the process.
Now 37-years old, 'GGG' remains determined to take on 'Canelo' for a third time and Macklin believes his latest performance may have brought a third bout closer.
"I think Canelo will jump at the trilogy now after that," Macklin said.
"Golovkin looked old in there tonight. Taking nothing away from Derevyanchenko, he fought a great fight.
"At 37, he [Golovkin] did look it in there tonight.
"It was a really good fight, Golovkin started so well in the first few. The body shot in the fifth was the turning point and it really hurt him.
"Those middle rounds, Golovkin fought his way back in, but he started to look tired. Derevyanchenko's stock has certainly risen in defeat."