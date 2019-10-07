Taylor vs Prograis: Super-lightweights primed for battle ahead of WBSS final

0:50 Taylor is out to prove he is the best super-lightweight fighter in the world Taylor is out to prove he is the best super-lightweight fighter in the world

Josh Taylor has vowed to do his "talking in the ring" as he looks ahead to his much-anticipated unification fight against Regis Prograis.

Taylor is bidding to become the leading super-lightweight in the world when he faces fellow world champion Prograis in the final of the World Boxing Super Series at The O2 on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Making the first defence of his IBF strap, 'The Tartan Tornado' expects to come through victorious, saying: "This fight proves who the true No 1 is. I believe it is myself, he believes it is him.

Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor put world titles and unbeaten records on the line

"I do believe we are the two best in the division. He likes to blow smoke up his own behind, and believe his own hype. I let him do his talking.

"I do my talking in the ring, so we'll see on the night.

"I am too big for him, too tall for him, too quick for him. Size will be a telling factor in this fight."

Prograis, of Louisiana, is already in the British capital for his first fight outside of the USA and echoes Taylor's confidence.

He gets hits too much, my style will prove to be the better one. Regis Prograis

"We go back and forth. I feel the same way, you'll see on the night who is the best at 140lbs," the WBA 'Super' champion told Sky Sports.

"I'm super-confident, there's no way he can beat me, it's not being cocky or arrogant, it's just how I feel.

"All his 15 fights look the same, all mine look different. My style will prove to be the better one, I can do so many different things and he does get hit a lot."