LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast with Viddal Riley, Jason Quigley and Jack Bateson

Viddal Riley, Jason Quigley and Jack Bateson are the guests on the latest Toe 2 Toe podcast - we discuss KSI vs Logan Paul plus much more.

Listen or subscribe on:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Spreaker

This week the podcast included:

VIDDAL RILEY

Boxing background - fought as an amateur at West Ham and Newham

Mayweather gym - passed an "audition" when he sparred Andrew Tabiti

Training KSI - how they crossed paths and the partnership has changed his life

Rivalry with Logan Paul - the history behind the fight and why their fans are so passionate

Impact on boxing - encouraging a whole new generation to take up the sport

JASON QUIGLEY

Start in pro-boxing - why he chose to sign with Golden Boy and fight on the west coast

Hand injury - How Jason coped with a year out of the ring

Johnson defeat - How it affected his outlook on boxing and was not as bad as he feared

Joining up with Andy Lee - Needed a fresh start and now has a trainer with lots in common

JACK BATESON

Missing out on Rio Olympics - Jack discusses the painful story behind not reaching the 2016 Games

Family affair - Life as a pro with his uncle as a coach and his father as promoter

Possible December fight - Kell says he would be happy to face Jessie Vargas

Promoting himself - How fans sometimes judge him for not being with a big-name promoter

Support from Josh Warrington - Uses his fellow Leeds fighter as a role model

MICHELLE JOY PHELP'S US ROUND-UP

Spong contesting failed drug test

Golovkin reportedly ill in Derevyanchenko build-up

Andrade opponent headache

Dana White looking to work with Eddie Hearn