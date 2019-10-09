LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast with Viddal Riley, Jason Quigley and Jack Bateson
Last Updated: 09/10/19 5:04pm
Viddal Riley, Jason Quigley and Jack Bateson are the guests on the latest Toe 2 Toe podcast - we discuss KSI vs Logan Paul plus much more.
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
This week the podcast included:
VIDDAL RILEY
Boxing background - fought as an amateur at West Ham and Newham
Mayweather gym - passed an "audition" when he sparred Andrew Tabiti
Training KSI - how they crossed paths and the partnership has changed his life
Rivalry with Logan Paul - the history behind the fight and why their fans are so passionate
Impact on boxing - encouraging a whole new generation to take up the sport
JASON QUIGLEY
Start in pro-boxing - why he chose to sign with Golden Boy and fight on the west coast
Hand injury - How Jason coped with a year out of the ring
Johnson defeat - How it affected his outlook on boxing and was not as bad as he feared
Joining up with Andy Lee - Needed a fresh start and now has a trainer with lots in common
JACK BATESON
Missing out on Rio Olympics - Jack discusses the painful story behind not reaching the 2016 Games
Family affair - Life as a pro with his uncle as a coach and his father as promoter
Possible December fight - Kell says he would be happy to face Jessie Vargas
Promoting himself - How fans sometimes judge him for not being with a big-name promoter
Support from Josh Warrington - Uses his fellow Leeds fighter as a role model
MICHELLE JOY PHELP'S US ROUND-UP
Spong contesting failed drug test
Golovkin reportedly ill in Derevyanchenko build-up
Andrade opponent headache
Dana White looking to work with Eddie Hearn