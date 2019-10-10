KSI vs Logan Paul: YouTubers’ trainers Viddal Riley & Shannon Briggs ramp up war of words

15:53 Extended interview with KSI trainer Viddal Riley Extended interview with KSI trainer Viddal Riley

Logan Paul's trainer Shannon Briggs has promised "pain" and warned "we want a knockout" against YouTube rival KSI.

Paul and KSI meet in a professional boxing match on November 9 in Los Angeles, live on Sky Sports Box Office with Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney featuring on the undercard.

Veteran heavyweight Briggs will be in his fellow American Paul's corner, and told Sky Sports: "Small gloves, no head-gear - we want a knockout, that's what we're going for.

"Training is phenomenal. He's in phenomenal shape. He's tall, he's athletic, he's got agility, he's keeping his hands up and he's punching so much harder.

"We're ahead of schedule. The only problem? The fight ain't tonight."

Asked what to expect, Briggs replied: "Pain! Let's go champ!"

Viddal Riley, a 3-0 cruiserweight, is training his British compatriot KSI and warned: "They are having the same camp that world champions would have. We are trying to get them as close as possible to world champion standard.

"Last time we saw KSI spend a lot of the fight on the outside against a taller opponent with a good jab. That's a bad recipe. This time it's about being a bully - putting down our authority and not letting him fight at the pace that he wants to fight at.

"You will see determination and grit."

Asked why KSI would win, Riley said: "His IQ. I know how long Logan has been boxing. KSI has boxed for longer and has the capacity to learn more, and actually deliver it physically. His advantage is his experience.

"KSI wants to fight Jake Paul. He has a goal in his head to eliminate those brothers from the community and make them into a meme!

"If he gets the opportunity to fight Jake, and it makes sense, then it will happen."

The YouTubers boxed to a draw in an amateur bout last year in Manchester but the stakes will be raised for the rematch.

"I ain't here for pitty patty," said Logan Paul. "Last year was cute. This year I will be violent and aggressive.

"The style is different. KSI will probably say he knows what I'm going to do. The kid has no idea. I box like a professional boxer, not a YouTuber."

KSI predicted: "He'll want to come in lighter so he can run around but there will be no running. We know what we are facing - before, it was unknown, I didn't know he had a good jab. Once he's under pressure he will go back to what he knew before. He will struggle and eventually give up."