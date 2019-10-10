Is Jack Bateson Leeds’ next boxing star?

Jack Bateson (R) can be Leeds' next star boxer

Jack Bateson has aspirations to follow in the path of Josh Warrington but can he become the next boxing star born out of Leeds?

A gifted amateur, the 25-year old has made a smooth and swift transition to the paid ranks, but suffered a first career setback this week, having to pull out of a scheduled English title fight - billed for the undercard to Warrington's latest IBF featherweight world title defence this Saturday- with a hand injury.

Sky Scholar Bateson, a major ticket seller in his home city, will now have to take time out as he looks to make a full recovery, postponing his lofty ambitions for 2020 and beyond.

Live Fight Night International Live on

🌞🥂💪8 YEARS & COUNTING! How has the Sky Scholarship boosted the careers & lives of the finest young sporting talent in the country? Hear for yourself..... pic.twitter.com/ynJaLKbrqf — Sky Sports Scholars (@SkyScholarships) October 9, 2019

"I've been dealing with this bad hand now for the last year and it's been getting worse with each fight," Bateson, an 11-0 super-bantamweight, told Sky Sports.

"The big opportunity came to fight for the English title and we obviously went for it, but the hand kept blowing up in sparring. The specialist recommended getting it operated on as soon as possible.

"We've decided to get it sorted and then crack on in 2020. I've had 11 fights in two years so have been very active and haven't lost a round yet as a pro - I do feel I'm ready for titles.

Josh Warrington (R) beat Carl Frampton last year

"I'm very lucky and blessed to be from Leeds, the city really gets behind their own. I do a lot of tickets every time I fight and had done loads for Saturday before having to pull out.

"I have my goals and plan to go the traditional route in boxing. It was only five years ago that Warrington was boxing on my dad's shows, he won the English and then it just kept rolling on from there, it shows what is possible."