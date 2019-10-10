Errol Spence Jr 'seriously injured' in car crash, according to local reports in Dallas

World welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr is in a "serious condition" but "expected to survive" after a car crash overnight, according to CBS 11 News in his home city of Dallas, Texas.

Spence Jr was seriously injured when his Ferrari was involved in a rollover crash, it has been reported.

It was initially reported that a "high-profile man" was injured in the crash when pictures of the car emerged. Local reports now believe Spence Jr was involved.

Get well soon champ! Thought are with you and wishing you a full and speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4wATg6SIVk — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) October 10, 2019

Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will💪🏿💪🏿 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 10, 2019

The driver was reportedly "ejected" from the car in the crash.

Undefeated Spence Jr fought two weeks ago, beating Shawn Porter via split decision to add the WBC title to his IBF belt. In 2017 he beat Kell Brook in Sheffield to become a world champion.