Errol Spence Jr seriously injured in car crash in Dallas

World welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr is in intensive care in hospital but is "expected to live" after a car crash overnight in his home city of Dallas, Texas.

Spence Jr was seriously injured when his Ferrari was involved in a rollover crash.

It was initially reported that a "high-profile man" was injured in the crash when pictures of the car emerged and police have now confirmed that Spence Jr was involved.

Get well soon champ! Thought are with you and wishing you a full and speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4wATg6SIVk — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) October 10, 2019

Praying for you champ @ErrolSpenceJr get well we fighters I know you will💪🏿💪🏿 — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 10, 2019

A statement from Dallas Police Department said that Spence Jr, driving whilst not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle when it "flipped multiple times" in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old was subsequently taken to an intensive care unit at a local hospital, and is expected to live, the statement added.

The statement read: "On October 10, 2019, at 2:53am, a white Ferrari was travelling at a high rate of speed northbound in the 500 block S. Riverfront Boulevard.

"The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.

"The driver, Errol Spence Jr, 29-years-old, was taken to an area hospital where he remains in ICU. He is expected to live.

"The cause of the accident is undetermined at this time."

Undefeated Spence Jr fought two weeks ago, beating Shawn Porter via split decision to add the WBC title to his IBF belt. In 2017 he beat Kell Brook in Sheffield to become a world champion.