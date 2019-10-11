Fabio Turchi vs Tommy McCarthy: Everything you need to know about Friday night fight in Italy

Belfast's McCarthy fights Turchi tonight

This is an intriguing match for Fabio Turchi's WBC international cruiserweight title. Promoters OPI and Matchroom Italy have high hopes for Turchi.

This new Italian boxing vehicle needs a figurehead and with Andrea Scarpa, Devis Boschiero and Emanuele Blandamura all losing in big fights on these shows a lot now depends on Turchi. So he's under a bit of pressure and certainly was back at the end of November on the inaugural Matchroom Italy show where he took to the ring following those defeats for Boschiero and Scarpa.

He really had to win against Tony Conquest or the whole show would have been a disaster from an Italian standpoint. And he got the win to successfully defend his WBC International Silver title before upgrading to the WBC International in his last fight against Sami Enbom.

He's at 15 with the WBC (the WBC title's vacant; it was supposed to be on the line for Briedis vs Glowacki but in the end wasn't). Yves Ngabu is European champion and defends against Lawrence Okolie on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

McCarthy was a very good international amateur, going deep in all major competitions apart from the Olympics (he didn't qualify). And the early stages of his pro career went well. He beat the likes of Courtney Fry and former British champ Jon Lewis Dickinson and then lost on points to Matty Askin in a British title eliminator. That was in November 2016 and his career just completely stagnated after that.

It shouldn't have done because he put up a good performance against Askin but he just couldn't get any meaningful fights (he did some good sparring though) until he signed with Mark Dunlop late last year. They took the fight with Richard Riakporhe at the start of March and on paper McCarthy was the favourite but on the night his inactivity showed and he was stopped in four.

Hopefully we'll see a different McCarthy, the real McCarthy tonight.