Usyk vs Witherspoon: Oleksandr Usyk unveils new heavyweight physique at weigh-in

Watch fight live on Sky Sports Action on Sunday morning at 2am

Last Updated: 11/10/19 10:23pm

Oleksandr Usyk and Chazz Witherspoon shape up for the cameras

Oleksandr Usyk weighed in as a heavyweight for the first time ahead of his debut in the glamour division this weekend.

Usyk will step up from cruiserweight against Chazz Witherspoon in Chicago on Sunday at 2am, live on Sky Sports Action.

The undefeated Ukrainian cleaned up in the 200lbs division in the space of two years, adding the WBA and IBF titles to his WBC and WBO belts in his 15th fight before putting all four belts on the line against Tony Bellew in his last outing in November.

Usyk, who was forced to delay his heavyweight debut after a bicep injury scuppered a clash with Carlos Takam in May, added just over a stone for his first fight at heavyweight after tipping the scales at 215lbs (15st, 5lbs).

How Usyk compares with fellow heavyweights (most recent weigh-in)

Ruiz Jr 19st 2lbs
Chisora 18st 5lbs
Price 18st 5lbs
Tyson Fury 18st 2lbs
Whyte 18st 2lbs
Joshua 17st 9lbs
Parker 17st 3lbs
Povetkin 16st 2lbs
Hughie Fury 16st
Wilder 15st 13lbs
Usyk 15st 5lbs
Witherspoon says he is not scared of Usyk ahead of their fight in Chicago

Witherspoon (38-3, KOs 23) stepped in at late notice to replace Tyrone Spong and 'The Gentleman' will have a weight advantage of nearly two stone after coming in at 242lbs.

Dmitry Bivol weighed 174.3lbs ahead of his WBA light-heavyweight title defence with Lenin Castilo making 175lbs.

WBA and WBA super-lightweight Jessica McCaskill was 138.7lbs ahead of her world title rematch with Erica Farias at 138.1lbs.

