Tal Singh hopes to become the first Sikh world champion

Tal Singh has vowed to become the first Sikh world champion after his trailblazing amateur career led him to an England National title.

After a late start into boxing at the age of 18, Singh exceeded his early expectations as he triumphed at English level last year, an historic achievement for a Sikh boxer.

He readily acknowledges that boxing is not a popular sport in his community, but hopes his title success will inspire more widespread participation.

"It's massive," Singh told Sky Sports. "Not only to myself, but to my family, and to essentially the Sikh community, especially being the first Singh ever, with the long hair and beard, to do this.

"I was quite stunned to be honest, to find out that in this day and age, there's still people becoming the first of X,Y and Z."

Ahead of his planned professional debut, Singh has been training at David Haye's gym in Vauxhall alongside Derek Chisora as the heavyweight prepares to face David Price on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Haye's former strength and conditioning coach Ruben Tabares has been assisting Singh, who has even received support from magician Dynamo and rapper Tinie Tempah.

"It's incredible," said Singh. "You've got no option but to get better and improve, especially being around the people that I'm around, they are all winners and successful, like Dynamo and Tinie.

"If you've got a friend circle like that, you can't be a let-down, you've got to rise to the occasion.

"He's not called 'War Chisora' for no reason, and in the gym even watching his sparring sessions, he's as explosive as it gets."

Singh expects to firstly target the light-flyweight division, although his ambitions do not stop there, as he seeks to become a pioneering champion in the paid ranks.

"I want to become a multi-weight world champion, that's the ultimate goal. I want to set the bar so high that other Sikh boxers, even Asians in general, I want them to be inspired.

"I've got the best team around me, and I feel I definitely will achieve it. My life revolves around this and it would be a life goal complete."