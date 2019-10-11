Usyk v Witherspoon: Game-changer Jessica McCaskill ready for world title rematch with Erica Farias

Jessica McCaskill and Erica Farias size each other up ahead of Sunday's showdown

Jessica McCaskill believes she is blazing a trail for women's boxing ahead of her WBA and WBC world super-lightweight title defence with Erica Farias in Chicago this weekend.

McCaskill faces Farias (26-3) in a rematch on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon on Sunday morning at 2am, live on Sky Sports Action.

The 35-year-old outpointed experienced Argentine Farias to win the WBC title in her eighth pro fight a year ago and unified the 140lbs division with victory over WBA champion Anahi Sanchez in May.

"I feel right now I am the game-changer," said McCaskill, who narrowly lost to Katie Taylor when she challenged the Irish superstar for the WBA lightweight title at York Hall in December 2017.

McCaskill forced Katie Taylor to dig deep when they met in London

"There are people that have been in the game that I am dethroning, I'm on a fast-track; I've won two world titles and fought for three in just nine fights, I feel like I am the wildcard and people are watching to see what is going to happen next."

McCaskill celebrates unifying the WBA and WBC titles against Anahi Sanchez

McCaskill has honed her skills with trainer Rick Ramos since the amateur ranks when she turned to boxing for fitness, combing the sport with her career as an investment banker.

"Rick has always been very transparent with me. He told me from the start that this would be a very fast-paced career, we had a handful of amateur fights together and then he said: 'it's time to turn pro'.

McCaskil and Farias return to the Wintrust Arena for their 10-rounder

"There has been a very distinct difference between my first fight with Rick and my last couple of fights with him. I was knocking people out in 30 seconds and fighting at different weights, which didn't matter as everything that he had instilled into my boxing was there.

"Being able to make that transition from amateur to pro with the same person is unheard of and to be as successful as we've been shows we're doing the right thing."

McCaskill's rematch with Farias is part of a huge night of action in Chicago, topped by Usyk's first fight as heavyweight, while Dmitry Bivol puts his WBA 'Super' light-heavyweight title against Lenin Castillo.