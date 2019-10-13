James Dielhenn
Senior Boxing Journalist @JamesDielhenn
Usyk vs Witherspoon: Jessica McCaskill calls for Katie Taylor rematch after beating Erica Farias
Last Updated: 13/10/19 6:27am
Jessica McCaskill called for a second fight against Katie Taylor after defending her world titles by outpointing Erica Farias.
McCaskill won a majority decision on Saturday night in a rematch with Farias to retain her WBA and WBC super-lightweight titles.
Taylor, the undisputed lightweight champion, is coming up a division to challenge Christina Linardatou for the WBO belt next month. Taylor has already beaten McCaskill.
McCaskill said post-fight: "We're looking for McCaskill-Taylor II. We want the WBO and IBF belts.
"We're looking at names like Amanda Serrano. We've talked to their team and they would love a match like that. Cecilia Braekhus? We're looking to make history."
She was frustrated on Saturday night by her opponent's negativity - both boxers had points deducted in an ugly contest.
McCaskill said afterwards: "In the first fight there was brawling, banging, boxing, movement, good shots. I thought that's what I'd get tonight. She gassed, complained and held me."