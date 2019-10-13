Usyk vs Witherspoon: Dmitry Bivol outpoints Lenin Castillo in world title defence

0:56 Dmitry Bivol scored a knockdown on his way to a unanimous points victory Dmitry Bivol scored a knockdown on his way to a unanimous points victory

Dmitry Bivol retained his WBA light-heavyweight title by comfortably breezing past Lenin Castillo.

Bivol won a unanimous decision after controlling all 12 rounds, and knocking Castillo down in the sixth.

The Russian champion used his jab and his speed to ensure that his sixth title defence remained one-sided in his favour.

Bivol earned wide scores of 120-107, 120-107, 119-108 from the judges.

Bivol extends his pro record to 17 and he will stay on course for major fights against the other champions in his division.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Artur Beterbiev unify the WBC and IBF belts next week, before Sergey Kovalev defends his WBO gold against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on November 2.

Asked if he could meet the winner from either of those fights, Bivol said: "Why not? We are from the same division. Of course."

He added: "Maybe some can say I am a boring fighter, but try to beat me."