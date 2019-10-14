Patrick Day in 'extremely critical condition' after being knocked out by Charles Conwell

Patrick Day (right) was taken to hospital and went into a coma after being knocked out by Charles Conwell on Saturday

Patrick Day has fallen into a coma and is in an "extremely critical condition" with "a traumatic brain injury", says his promoter Lou DiBella.

The boxer was knocked out by Charles Conwell in the 10th round on Saturday night, fighting at super welterweight on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon.

Conwell landed a right hand early in the 10th which caused Day to stumble and seconds later Conwell landed a left hook that knocked Day to the canvas. He was instantly knocked out and it was not clear if he regained consciousness.

He was treated by a doctor in the ring and then rushed off on a stretcher by paramedics and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he suffered a seizure and is now in intensive care after having emergency surgery.

"Patrick Day suffered a traumatic brain injury during his bout on Saturday night," read a statement from DiBella Entertainment. "He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Pat Day makes any room he is in a better place. I’ve never met anyone who’s met Patrick and not liked him. Never heard him utter a mean word. Never saw him greet someone without a big smile. Life doesn’t seem fair sometimes. Please keep Pat in your prayers, thoughts, and hearts. https://t.co/bfAyzEKu4y — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) October 14, 2019

"As of Sunday evening, Patrick is in a coma caused by the injury and is in extremely critical condition.

"On behalf of Patrick's team, we appreciate the outpouring of support, prayers, and offers of assistance from all corners of the boxing community.

"Updates will be provided as circumstances change. In the meantime, we ask that the privacy of Patrick and his family be respected during this difficult time."

