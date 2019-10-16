Ritson vs Davies Jr: Kevin Johnson comes in to face Martin Bakole

Martin Bakole will fight Kevin 'Kingpin' Johnson on Saturday night in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports.

Heavyweight Bakole needed a new opponent after Gabriel Enguema withdrew with an injury.

The vastly-experienced American Johnson, 40, has answered the call and will fight for the 51st time and the ninth time in Britain.

Johnson went the distance in unsuccessful efforts against Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Andy Ruiz Jr and Filip Hrgovic. More recently he became the only opponent to avoid a knockout against Daniel Dubois.

Anthony Joshua and, this year, Nathan Gorman have knocked Johnson out.

Congo-born Scotland-based Bakole needed just 90 seconds to blast away previous opponent Ytalo Perea, and is also has a stoppage win over Mariusz Wach on his record.

Bakole vs Johnson will be part of the bill which pits Lewis Ritson against Robbie Davies Jr and Ted Cheeseman against Scott Fitzgerald.