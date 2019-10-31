Wilder vs Ortiz II: Deontay Wilder recalls moment of crisis in first Luis Ortiz fight

22:40 Extended, exclusive interview with Deontay Wilder Extended, exclusive interview with Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder has admitted he "had a lot of things to overcome" in a troublesome first fight with Luis Ortiz – but warned he will win the rematch "in devastating fashion".

Wilder withstood intense pressure from then-unbeaten challenger Ortiz when they met last year, before rallying to a 10th-round stoppage win.

Wilder will again defend his WBC heavyweight title against Ortiz on November 23, live on Sky Sports, and he said about their original fight: "I had a lot of things to overcome in the first one, especially in the seventh round, but it wasn't nothing.

Buy KSI vs Logan Paul 2 now!

Book KSI vs Logan Paul 2 online

"In that round, I was talking to myself and was very clear on what was going on. I was buzzed, highly buzzed, but I had my consciousness and was coaching myself.

"'Keep punching, Deontay, stay close'.

"I knew if I smothered him, he couldn't release his punches or get enough steam to hit me flush.

"When I survived the seventh round and came out for the eighth, Ortiz charged me. I made sure to come back with two punches, not to hurt him, but to let him know that 'I'm still here'."

Asked if he was in major trouble in the seventh round, Wilder said: "Most definitely. I know what I can do. But I have to prove to people each and every time. I accept that challenge.

"Since a little boy, I had to prove to people. They never believed in me. Same thing here, it ain't no different.

"I get satisfaction from a certain type of person wrong because they don't understand what they see.

"One thing about Deontay Wilder? He walk it like he talk it.

"After the fight I said: 'It has to be a rematch'."

Wilder KO'd Ortiz in the 10th round

Ortiz will challenge Wilder on November 23

Wilder plans to remain unbeaten for a 43rd time next month then face Tyson Fury for the second time next year, after they previously battled to an exciting draw.

But first Wilder plans on making a major statement, two weeks before Anthony Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO belts from Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"It's going to be amazing, just like the first time," Wilder said of his fight with Ortiz. "People get excited because they know they will see a knockout. I've proven myself over and over again.

"This is the passion I bring to the sport, the mind-set, the feeling that I am the king.

"Every time I hit the bag I'm thinking about that man. Every time I hit the speed bag I'm thinking about that man."

Asked for a prediction, he said: "It will be in devastating fashion."