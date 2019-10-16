The Golden Contract: Light-heavyweight quarter-finals on December 14

The Golden Contract - light-heavyweights

The Golden Contract light-heavyweight quarter-finals will be on December 14, live on Sky Sports.

Eight high-class hopefuls from the 175lb division will compete for a lucrative deal with one of the world's top promoters at the Brentwood Centre.

With Hosea Burton, Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Lenin Castillo, Serge Michel and Bob Ajisafe already confirmed for the tournament, a landmark night is expected.

0:32 Ryan Walsh shone with a KO win in the featherweight Golden Contract quarter-finals Ryan Walsh shone with a KO win in the featherweight Golden Contract quarter-finals

MTK Global professional development coordinator Jamie Conlan said: "We've already seen the huge impact of the featherweight quarter-finals at York Hall and with the last eight of the super-lightweights taking place there too, it's good to branch out in terms of venue.

"The fans in Essex will be thrilled to have something so high profile on their doorstep and it promises to be another night of thrills and spills. We knew the featherweights would be dramatic but it exceeded all expectations and this can do the same.

"With this edition taking place in the highest of the three weight classes, we're expecting heavier knockdowns and even more drama and it's just great that these events are being broadcast to so many fans on both sides of the Atlantic.

"There are, of course, still two places in the 175lb competition still unfilled and the applications are flooding in because fighters know what a huge opportunity this is to change their lives."

Confirmation of the final two contestants for the tournament will be forthcoming in due course.