Errol Spence Jr charged with drink-driving after crash

Errol Spence Jr has been discharged from a hospital and charged with drink-driving after crashing his speeding Ferrari.

Dallas police charged Spence on Wednesday with driving while intoxicated.

Police say the crash happened just before 3am on October 10, when Spence's Ferrari crossed the median into oncoming traffic, flipped over several times and hurling Spence from the car.

He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for facial lacerations.

Last month, the former US Olympian added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a split-decision victory over Shawn Porter.