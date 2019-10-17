LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast with Dave Coldwell
Last Updated: 17/10/19 9:39am
Dave Coldwell is the guest on the latest Toe 2 Toe podcast - we discuss Oleksandr Usyk as a heavyweight, Derek Chisora vs David Price plus much more.
This week it features:
Robbie Davies Jr: Says he will be too big and too strong for Lewis Ritson on Saturday
Derek Chisora: Vows to give the fans a memorable night when he faces David Price on October 26th
Regis Prograis: Insists that people picking Josh Taylor to beat him are in for a big shock
Ben Davison: Reflects on Tyson Fury's recent performances and discusses how his cuts are healing
Callum Smith & John Ryder: Both look ahead to their fight in Liverpool on November 23rd
US Round-up: Michelle Joy Phelps brings us all the latest news from across the Atlantic including interviews with Usyk and Bivol