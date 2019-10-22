Prograis vs Taylor: Ricky Burns and Lee Selby in must-win showdown

Ricky Burns is focused solely on victory as he prepares to face Lee Selby

Ricky Burns knows he faces a must-win fight with Lee Selby at The O2 this weekend.

Burns battles Selby, a fellow former world champion, on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 51-fight veteran has won world titles in three weight classes, while Selby previously held the IBF featherweight crown before moving up to 135lbs after losing his title to Josh Warrington in 2018.

Burns (43-7-1, KOs 16) is well aware the loser will face an uncertain future in the sport, but the Scottish fighter is preferring to concentrate on victory.

"In the back of my mind that's there, but I'm trying not to think about it," Burns told Sky Sports.

"Obviously everybody keeps on asking, people are saying 'how long have you got left?' But I still enjoy it, I still love the sport and these are the fights I want to be involved in.

"But I'm confident of going out there and getting the win and that's all I'm focused on."

Ricky Burns and Lee Selby ahead of their O2 showdown

The 36-year-old is not expecting an easy night against Selby after sharing sparring sessions with the Welshman five years ago.

"Lee came up to Scotland to help me out when I boxed Terence Crawford, so we know each other well.

"The spars were fantastic. It was great preparation obviously for that fight, Crawford was a switch-hitter, and Lee likes to do a bit of that himself.

"But I couldn't believe at that point he was boxing at featherweight and I couldn't believe the size of him because he was bigger than me. I think lightweight is going to suit him a lot better, now he's jumped up two weight limits."

Selby lost his world title in a split decision to Josh Warrington last year

"It is a real 50-50 fight, we both have to win," echoed 32-year-old Selby (27-2-0, KOs 9).

"If Ricky Burns loses where is he going next, it's like retirement and the same goes for me. We're both in our 30s and it would be hard to come back from this fight."

