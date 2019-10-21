Prograis vs Taylor: Regis Prograis dreams of fighting at Tottenham

0:53 Regis Prograis has been sightseeing in London ahead of his clash with Josh Taylor Regis Prograis has been sightseeing in London ahead of his clash with Josh Taylor

Regis Prograis has set his sights on fighting at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if he is successful against Josh Taylor.

Prograis will put his WBA 'Super' super-lightweight title on the line against IBF champion Josh Taylor in the final of the World Boxing Super Series on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The American southpaw has been fine-tuning his final preparation in the UK for the past few weeks and used his spare time to take in the sights, including a trip to watch Tottenham in action.

"I came over here three weeks early because I wanted to acclimatise to everything and not just the time, not just the weather, and not just the food, but the people and the fans," Prograis told Sky Sports.

Amazing time at the @spursofficial game - great stadium and atmosphere. Thank you for the hospitality and personalized Spurs jersey! #thefc #coys pic.twitter.com/Ezgs9KVtFh — Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 20, 2019

"I'm feeling good, I can't wait. If everything goes good, you know what, we might fight at the Spurs stadium in front of 60,000 people.

"You never know, you never know how it may go but I can definitely see myself coming back here."

Prograis and Taylor are the top two rated super-lightweights in the world

Prograis, who has a record of 24 straight wins, with 20 inside the distance, is relishing the prospect of appearing at The O2 in his first fight outside of America.

"I heard it's going to be like going into the lion's den and I'm truly excited," added the 30-year-old.

"I always wanted to come here and fight just because of the history of British boxing basically. You all understand boxing, you appreciate real boxing and real fighters.

"When this was on the table I jumped at this opportunity because I always wanted to come here and fight, like I said, being at The O2 is like a dream come true for me."

