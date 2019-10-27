Prograis vs Taylor: Josh Taylor wants undisputed glory after victory over Regis Prograis

Josh Taylor is targeting a battle with Jose Ramirez for undisputed super-lightweight supremacy after successfully becoming Britain's only current two-belt world champion.

Taylor out-battled Regis Prograis in a brutal and brilliant World Boxing Super Series final on Saturday night, taking a majority decision to add Prograis' WBA super-lightweight title to his IBF gold.

"What a fight, all respect to Regis, he's a great champion and was very strong," a jubilant Taylor, who now wants to fight WBO and WBC world champion Ramirez, said afterwards.

"I knew I could get to him. I don't think he expected me to be able to switch it up so easily.

"Let's get it on. Ramirez, where you at? Let's do it!"

After a valiant effort and suffering the first defeat of his career, Prograis was humble in defeat, adding: "It was a close fight, the better man won tonight so it's cool.

"I thought it was pretty even until the last three rounds, thank y'all England, I'll be back.

"I enjoyed that, I'm sure he did too. Hopefully, we come back and do a part two."

