Golden Contract: Ricards Bolotniks confirms entry in light-heavyweight competition

Ricards Bolotniks joins The Golden Contract light-heavyweight competition

Ricards Bolotniks has vowed to produce a "spectacular" performance after confirming his entry in The Golden Contract light-heavyweight competition.

The Latvian joins the 175lb line-up after his recent upset victory over Russian prospect Sergei Ekimov and will target a lucrative multi-fight deal when the tournament starts at Brentwood Leisure Centre on December 14, live on Sky Sports.

Bolotniks is looking forward to showcasing his skills against a quality crop of fighters, including former British champions Hosea Burton and Bob Ajisafe, a recent world title challenger in Lenin Castillo, and dangerous contenders such as Steven Ward, Liam Conroy and Serge Michel.

"I am very happy to participate in such a big event and glad that such a major company as MTK Global gives boxers like me the opportunity to show what they are capable of," said Bolotniks

Seven names have been announced with one more fighter to be unveiled

"Every victory brings a possibility to grow and is very important to me. Victory in this tournament is an opportunity to make a worldwide statement. It's a chance to earn the biggest fights in the future and reach the very top.

"I don't know much about my future opponents yet but I have eight weeks to study them. I am sure I will soon know more about them than they know about themselves!

"I will show the UK fans some spectacular boxing. I am coming to win the tournament. UK fans are well known around the world for their passion, energy and support, I will try to earn their love and respect."