Golden Contract: Ricards Bolotniks confirms entry in light-heavyweight competition
Last Updated: 28/10/19 2:03pm
Ricards Bolotniks has vowed to produce a "spectacular" performance after confirming his entry in The Golden Contract light-heavyweight competition.
The Latvian joins the 175lb line-up after his recent upset victory over Russian prospect Sergei Ekimov and will target a lucrative multi-fight deal when the tournament starts at Brentwood Leisure Centre on December 14, live on Sky Sports.
Bolotniks is looking forward to showcasing his skills against a quality crop of fighters, including former British champions Hosea Burton and Bob Ajisafe, a recent world title challenger in Lenin Castillo, and dangerous contenders such as Steven Ward, Liam Conroy and Serge Michel.
"I am very happy to participate in such a big event and glad that such a major company as MTK Global gives boxers like me the opportunity to show what they are capable of," said Bolotniks
"Every victory brings a possibility to grow and is very important to me. Victory in this tournament is an opportunity to make a worldwide statement. It's a chance to earn the biggest fights in the future and reach the very top.
"I don't know much about my future opponents yet but I have eight weeks to study them. I am sure I will soon know more about them than they know about themselves!
"I will show the UK fans some spectacular boxing. I am coming to win the tournament. UK fans are well known around the world for their passion, energy and support, I will try to earn their love and respect."