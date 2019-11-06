Golden Contract: Tyrone McKenna declares himself 'King' ahead of super-lightweight event

Tyrone McKenna is targeting a lucrative deal in The Golden Contract

Tyrone McKenna has declared himself as the 'King' ahead of the Golden Contract and insists he cannot be dethroned by any super-lightweight rivals.

The Belfast man has been on the receiving end of verbal challenges from Ohara Davies and Lewis Benson ahead of the quarter-finals of the tournament at York Hall, Bethnal Green, on November 22, live on Sky Sports.

McKenna believes he is simply a wanted man due to his status as WBC International champion, but is confident he can overcome any of his seven potential opponents.

"When you're king, everyone is going to be trying to take your crown and I'm WBC International champion - one of only two fighters in the competition with a belt," said McKenna.

"It's natural that my rivals are going to be wanting to take a swing at me. I don't blame them.

Lewis Benson suffered a razor-thin points loss to McKenna last November

"I'll say one thing though; Lewis Benson should keep quiet about previous fights because he's robbed his last two opponents and looked terrible!

"It's been a year since I beat him and he's still talking about the time I went to his backyard and won. I must live in his head rent-free.

"Lewis and anyone can feel free to pick me because I honestly believe I'm the best in this and I'm going to win the whole caboodle. If I can settle a few scores along the way, then brilliant."

Alongside McKenna, Benson and Davies in the race for the coveted major promotional deal are Zhankosh Turarov, Mohamed Mimoune, Anthony Yigit, Darren Surtees and Logan Yoon.

The Golden Contract super-lightweight competition starts at York Hall, Bethnal Green on November 22, live on Sky Sports.