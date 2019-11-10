KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Buy the repeat on Sky Sports Box Office

KSI reignited his rivalry with Logan Paul in Los Angeles - and you can buy a repeat of the YouTube rematch on Sky Sports Box Office.

The social media sensations shared the ring again at the Staples Center, this time as professional boxers, as Britain's KSI battled American Paul to settle their heated feud.

On the same bill, Britain's Billy Joe Saunders put his WBO super-middleweight title at stake against Argentinian challenger Marcelo Esteban Coceres.

Devin Haney, one of America's hottest talents, made the first defence of his WBC lightweight title versus Alfredo Santiago from the Dominican Republic.

Earlier in the evening, super-bantamweight Ronny Rios aimed to stay in contention for another major title shot when he faced Hugo Berrio.

Super-middleweight Diego Pacheco seeked to extend his unbeaten record to seven victories against Aaron Casper, and Josh Brueckner fought fellow professional debutant Tyler Smith at light-heavyweight.

