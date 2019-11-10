KSI vs Logan Paul 2: KSI claims split decision victory over Logan Paul in YouTube rematch

KSI claimed a narrow points win over Logan Paul at the Staples Center

KSI celebrated a split decision victory over Logan Paul after the YouTube rivals produced a wild and reckless rematch in Los Angeles.

The social media stars became professional boxers for their second fight, billed as one of the biggest internet events ever, and Britain's KSI received scores of 57-54 and 56-55 from two of the judges, while the third scored it 56-55 to American Paul, who was docked two points for a foul in the fourth round.

Both YouTubers had traded furious words since their first fight ended in a draw last August, but they embraced following the verdict, and KSI played down talk of a third fight, insisting the feud had come to an end.

Sporting the sparkling colours of his national flag, Paul had marched to the ring first, and was made to wait as rap artists heralded the arrival of the masked KSI.

Paul was forced onto the back foot by KSI from the first round

With YouTube status at stake, KSI swung wildly with hooks from the opening bell, while Paul jabbed tentatively at range in a raucous atmosphere.

Early aggression from KSI continued into the second round as Paul was forced to withstand more crude punches and he twice slipped to the floor in the third, a sign of his obvious discomfort.

Paul was docked points after flooring KSI in the fourth

It was KSI's turn to hit the canvas following an uppercut in a chaotic fourth, with referee Jack Reiss scoring a knockdown for Paul, but then taking two points from the Ohio man for hitting the back of the Brit's head.

The scorecards were already in disarray and Paul attempted to make a positive mark in the fifth as he pumped out jabs, landing a clean left hand as KSI lunged in.

KSI raises his fists in triumph after verdict is announced

The social media sensations stood and traded blows in the sixth, in a desperate bid to snatch victory - but it was KSI who ultimately triumphed, by a slender margin.