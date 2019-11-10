KSI vs Logan Paul 2: Devin Haney retains WBC crown with shutout win

1:27 Devin Haney says a shoulder injury stopped him from performing at his best Devin Haney says a shoulder injury stopped him from performing at his best

Devin Haney floored and outclassed Alfredo Santiago in a successful first defence of his WBC lightweight crown.

Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2

The American used his superior hand speed and movement to win every round and secure a 120-107 points verdict on the undercard to KSI-Logan Paul 2 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I think I dislocated my shoulder in there but I showed I'm a true champion," said Haney. "It's more experience for me, on to the next.

"I want all the top guys in 2020, any of the belt-holders. I'll fight Lomachenko, or Ryan Garcia is a big fight."

Haney pumped out his lightning jab to find his range in the opener and hammered a heavy hook to the head, but Santiago was able to use his longer reach to land one-twos.

The champion unloaded another hook in the second and switched to the body but Santiago found the target with a right and grew in confidence in the third.

Santiago continued to fight on the front foot in the fourth and tested Haney with a huge left-right, but he responded by working the body and connecting with a superb short left hook.

'The Dream' continued to attack the body in the fifth before sending the challenger crashing to the canvas with an uppercut. Santiago beat the count and was relieved to hear the bell.

Haney cranked up the pressure in the middle rounds, landing uppercuts and right hands as the confidence drained out of the challenger.

The undefeated 20-year-old continued to extend his lead on the scorecards as the fight wore on, catching Santiago with quality shots but the durable Dominican deservedly heard the final bell.

Watch KSI vs Logan Paul 2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from midnight. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.