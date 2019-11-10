Logan Paul questions points deduction after loss to KSI

Logan Paul expressed his dismay after defeat to KSI

Logan Paul believes a harsh ruling from referee Jack Reiss resulted in his split-decision defeat by KSI in their YouTube rematch.

Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2 Repeat

Non-Sky customers: Buy Logan Paul vs KSI 2 Repeat

The American was docked two points for hitting behind the head after flooring KSI in the fourth round, with this deduction proving crucial as the Brit received victorious tallies of 57-54 and 56-55 from two judges, while the third scored it 56-55 for Paul in Los Angeles.

But the Ohio man felt that he should have received a warning from Reiss before any points were removed.

Paul had floored KSI in the fourth round

"I let emotions get the best of me, man," said Paul, when watching the replay of his infringement. "But, I will say, no warning, and I got two points taken away from me, and that's why I think I lost tonight.

"I think if you do the math, the two points that I had taken away from me was the reason I lost tonight.

But the Brit earned victory on two of the scorecards at the Staples Center

"I would love to contest the commission, because I think I should have got a warning."

Paul had fought to a draw with KSI in Manchester last August and believes he was more physically prepared for another frenetic encounter in the second fight.

KSI and Logan Paul had embraced following the verdict

"I was more calm this year. We worked on my conditioning. The more I practise being in here, the more comfortable I get. Boxing is a weird type of earned conditioning, and that's all it was."

KSI ruled out a third fight, insisting their feud was 'done', but Paul suggested he would continue with his boxing career after making his professional debut.

"Yeah, yeah, you definitely will [see me fight again]. I'll be back. I'm coming for the commission on that. I don't think that was fair at all."

Watch the KSI vs Logan Paul 2 repeat on Sunday, from 10am on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it here.