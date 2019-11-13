Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: New documentary 'A Heavyweight Upset' is On Demand now

On Demand - A Heavyweight Upset

Relive Anthony Joshua's shocking first fight with Andy Ruiz Jr in a new Sky Sports documentary called 'A Heavyweight Upset', On Demand now.

Joshua has revamped his preparations before a December 7 rematch with the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles at stake again, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The previously-unbeaten Joshua suffered a shock stoppage defeat in New York earlier this year - the entire build-up and the fight itself are chronicled in never-before-seen detail in 'A Heavyweight Upset'.

Do you believe the conspiracy theories? What happened to AJ? How do you explain his performance?

This documentary sheds new light on the most explosive boxing moment of 2019 so far, with the rematch just three-and-a-half weeks away.