Wilder vs Ortiz 2: Deontay Wilder claims his mindset is 'way stronger' than Anthony Joshua's

Extended Deontay Wilder interview

Deontay Wilder has warned Anthony Joshua that he is a “totally different king, a totally different beast” as they each edge towards world heavyweight title fights.

Wilder defends his WBC belt against Luis Ortiz on November 23, live on Sky Sports, before Joshua aims to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Me and Joshua have a different mindset. Mine is strong, way stronger than his," Wilder said.

Joshua aims to avenge defeat against Ruiz Jr

Wilder referenced the press conference before Joshua's shock loss to Ruiz Jr earlier this year, when the then-champion let his challenger briefly touch the title belts. Joshua has since expressed regret at this moment.

"Joshua knew he would lose one day," Wilder said. "When it was time he handed his belts over to Ruiz Jr - he literally transferred the belts to this man.

"For me? My mindset is different. I'm a totally different king, a totally different beast.

"I am the best in the world and I prove it each time I go in the ring.

"I'm not worried about making mistakes and, if I do, rest assured I will correct it as the fight goes on.

"I'm fighting for one champion, one face, one name - the [undisputed] champion. Nobody will get in my way, nobody."

The first Saudi Arabian boxer



Zuhayr Al Qahtani: 'We're here to prove something, we're here to win titles'



Wilder's immediate focus is a rematch with Ortiz next Saturday night in Las Vegas which is expected to lead to a second fight with Tyson Fury in February.

Wilder inflicted the only defeat of Ortiz's 34-fight career last year after coming through a treacherous seventh round when he was noticeably hurt.

Unbeaten Wilder said: "He hit me with everything but the kitchen sink - shots that usually put people down, but I'm a different beast.

"The seventh round was an amazing time for me because it allowed me to see what I'm made of. Under the conditions, I was proud of myself for handling it.

"He had 40 seconds and he couldn't do it. He threw everything, and I had the flu.

"I got no credit for the intellect that I had in the ring during the seventh round."

Wilder is making his 10th WBC title defence

'King Kong' Ortiz has lost once in 34 fights

Wilder said about Ortiz: "He's one of the best in the world. Nobody has given Ortiz an opportunity, even after I defeated him.

"Normally after you knock somebody out, other guys are willing to fight him because they have seen weakness, chinks in the armour. They didn't want to fight Ortiz, they don't want to fight him now.

"This might be his last hurrah, at 40 years old. You all know that when you fight Deontay Wilder, I take something from you.

"This is what it's all about - the heavyweight division, the big boys, the heavy hitters - where one hit can end everything, no matter how hard a person has worked. No matter how many weeks, how many months. One blow can end it all, and we already know I am the hardest hitter in boxing history."