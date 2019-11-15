The Golden Contract: Kieran Gething and Mikey Sakyi are late entrants

Kieran Gething and Mikey Sakyi have been handed the chance of a lifetime in next week’s The Golden Contract super-lightweight quarter-finals.

After the withdrawals of Zhankosh Turarov and Anthony Yigit, Welsh champion Gething and Southern Area king Sakyi will enter Tuesday's draw ahead of Friday's match-ups at York Hall; live on Sky Sports.

Both men are delighted to join a pool of hopefuls that includes Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune, Darren Surtees, Logan Yoon and Lewis Benson.

Gething said: "I've been like a kid at Christmas while the news has been waiting to be confirmed so now I know I'm a part of it, I just can't wait.

"I always felt like I may get in the main tournament, as strange as that is as I was essentially a third reserve. I asked the question as soon as it was announced and it's what I've wanted from the start.

"I've been training for two to three different styles anyway, so I feel I'm well prepared to box whoever now. It's what I've dreamed of to be honest and it comes almost exactly three years after my first fight as a professional."

Sakyi said: "I've been preparing for this date regardless so my mind and body are at peace and ready to go.

"It's safe to say that winning the Golden Contract would be life-changing - not just for me but for those around me.

"There are some top fighters in it and some good prospects but I'm focused on doing what I do best and that'll get me through. There's no such and nerves - it's the same feeling as excitement!"

