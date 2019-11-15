Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Anthony Joshua must overcome real adversity, says Peter Fury

Anthony Joshua is just a few weeks away from Andy Ruiz Jr rematch

Anthony Joshua is entering 'real men's territory' after witnessing the harsh reality of heavyweight boxing ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, says trainer Peter Fury.

The British star battles Ruiz Jr again in Saudi Arabia on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, just over six months since his world titles and unbeaten record were taken by the Mexican in a stunning stoppage loss at New York's Madison Square Garden in June.

Fury is fully aware of the bittersweet experiences as a heavyweight boxer, having worked the corner of nephew Tyson Fury, and his own son Hughie, and believes Joshua must overcome genuine adversity for the first time.

Joshua attempts to regain world titles from Ruiz Jr

"Look at the admiration he had when he was winning everything and then look what people do as soon as you have a hiccup," Fury told Sky Sports.

"You see who your friends are, you see a lot of stuff. Boxing can be very fickle. There's a lot of imposters in it, there's a lot of cheerleaders in it.

"He'll know where he stands. This is real men's territory now. This is where real men sit up and realise 'right, my back is against the wall, all these hangers on are gone, it's me and him.'

"I think he'll do well. I think he'll show that. He's dedicated, he's a proper athlete, and I think he'll come through it."

The respected trainer is preparing Hughie to return against Pavel Sour in Monte Carlo on November 30, live on Sky Sports, and has revamped the 25-year-old's boxing style after a points loss to Alexander Povetkin in August.

Hughie Fury has made radical changes after Alexander Povetkin loss

Fury had only used his right hand sparingly, preferring to keep the Russian at bay with his jab, but his father is confident this technical issue has been addressed during his recent training camp in Holland.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Hughie put on a display that he's never put on before," said Peter Fury. "His style, I would say, 65-70 per cent changed. It's as much as that.

"There's been drastic measures taken. You're going to see him under the bright lights and you're going to see him throwing a lot more punches, that's for sure.

He's fought the best in the world with one hand, because that's what he's been dealing with Peter Fury on Hughie Fury

"He's as tough as teak. This is a kid that can stand and trade and fight with the best of them.

"He's fought the best in the world with one hand, because that's what he's been dealing with. He's been keeping them off and fighting the best out there with the jab.

"Once he has this fight on the 30 November then everything will become self-explanatory. Until then, let's wait and see the suspense, because there's been a drastic change.

"There has been a reason why he's not been throwing the back hands and we finally got to the bottom of it. The Rubik's Cube is ultimately solved."

