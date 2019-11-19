The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies faces unbeaten Logan Yoon

1:05 Ohara Davies (right) was picked by Logan Yoon in The Golden Contract Ohara Davies (right) was picked by Logan Yoon in The Golden Contract

Ohara Davies was forced together with undefeated and "highly rated" Logan Yoon in The Golden Contract draw after a spiteful afternoon in the same gym as his rivals.

The Golden Contract super-lightweight quarter-finals

Kieran Gething picks Lewis Benson

Mohamed Mimoune picks Darren Surtees

Mikey Sakyi picks Tyrone McKenna

Logan Yoon picks Ohara Davies

Heated rivals kept apart, for now...@OharaDavies & @Tyronemck won't be settling their rivalry yet, after the pair were chosen on the same side of the draw for this Friday's Golden Contract quarter finals ✨



Davies takes on Logan Yoon while McKenna was picked by @Mikeysakyi pic.twitter.com/bkjekIWcSN — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 19, 2019

Davies and Yoon were the final two quarter-finalists left in the draw so will collide at London's York Hall on Friday night, live on Sky Sports from 7.30pm.

The eight entrants came together for the draw and Davies was involved in bust-ups with his rivals, particularly Tyrone McKenna who was picked by Mikey Sakyi.

Tyrone McKenna (right) was selected by Mikey Sakyi

Davies and McKenna had previously been involved in an altercation outside of the ring but their possible collision course will continue to brew during the quarter-finals, when they were kept apart.

Before the draw, Davies was going through a work-out with his trainer inside the ring while shouting criticism at McKenna, who watched from ringside. Davies and Darren Surtees later had to be separated.

Davies previously said: "McKenna is clearly the weakest link in this tournament. People know that he's going to get knocked out in his quarter-final so I don't think it'll be just me and Benson targeting him. I think everyone will want to pick McKenna because he's clearly the easiest opponent."

Kieran Gething (left) picked out Lewis Benson

And McKenna had replied: "Ohara Davies is simply an embarrassment. He still seems desperate for people to like him, but he's been a walking disaster for ages now."

But Davies was respectful to the opponent who eventually did choose to fight him, Hawaii's Yoon, who has won all 16 of his fights.

"I don't know anything about him, except that he's highly rated," Davies said. "A good fighter, from what I know. We will fight full of respect."

Yoon said: "I'm excited for this fight. Ohara Davies is a big name in the boxing world so we'll get into the ring as men and have a good fight."



Elsewhere, Surtees said of Mimoune: "He is an ex-world IBO champion so I think he's the best in here, and I want the best."

Mohamed Mimoune (left) decided to choose Darren Surtees

Sakyi said: "I like southpaws and McKenna is always in interesting fights. I love putting on a show for the fans so it will be a good one."



McKenna replied: "I'm happy enough and I can't wait. It should be a good fight, but I've seen a few things in Mikey I'll look to exploit."