Floyd Mayweather 'will not return to boxing' amid comeback talk

Floyd Mayweather has a perfect 50-0 record

Floyd Mayweather has dashed hopes of another return from retirement, saying he will not get back in the ring in order to protect his health.

Rumours of lucrative rematches with Manny Pacquiao and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez have been rife, raising fans' hopes of a comeback for the 12-time world champion.

But Mayweather, who last fought in 2017 when he beat MMA star Conor McGregor, said: "I've got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth.

"Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.

Mayweather retired in 2015, but returned to fight Conor McGregor in 2017

"You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career."

Mayweather has retired twice in the past, first in 2007 and then again in 2015, but returned to the ring on both occasions.

However, the 42-year-old says his only future fights will be exhibitions, like the one in January which saw him demolish Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in less than three minutes.

"I'll still travel and do exhibitions," said Mayweather. "I make great money doing exhibitions - between $10 and $30million.

"I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting."

Mayweather, who takes an unblemished 50-0 record into retirement, says he is keen to focus on other projects, such as his chain of boxing gyms and his promotion company.