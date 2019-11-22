The Golden Contract: The lowdown on tonight's super-lightweight quarter-finals

11:18 Andy Clarke is joined by Ohara Davies Andy Clarke is joined by Ohara Davies

Everything you need to know as The Golden Contract super-lightweight tournament begins tonight at 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

Live Fight Night: Golden Contract Live on

The Golden Contract super-lightweight quarter-finals

Kieran Gething picks Lewis Benson

Mohamed Mimoune picks Darren Surtees

Mikey Sakyi picks Tyrone McKenna

Logan Yoon picks Ohara Davies

Logan Yoon vs Ohara Davies

Yoon's a bit of a mystery man. He was a good amateur, that much we do know, and boasts a win over Ryan Garcia as a junior.

They've never put any of his fights or any footage at all online so there's nothing of him to watch and they arrived in the UK nearly three weeks ago, so have taken plenty of time to acclimatise, a sign that their intention is absolutely to come here and win.

Logan Yoon vs Ohara Davies

Ohara we know all about. But there has been one major development with him recently which is that since his last fight, a questionable points win against Miguel Vazquez here in June, he's split with trainer Barry Smith and has now gone back to his very first amateur coach and the man who was responsible for getting him into boxing, Tony Cesay.

Ohara says that he knows exactly who's been saying what about him because he's written it all down in a little black book and that they'll all rue the day they took his name in vain. Yoon hasn't said a word about him though. He's got no beef with the Hawaiian and no handle on him at all really which makes it all very interesting.

Mikey Sakyi vs Tyrone McKenna

Firstly, it was an interesting move for Sakyi to go for McKenna. He's sparred Ohara Davies a lot and so knows his game well but rather than go with what he knows he decided to have it with a 6ft 1in southpaw instead.

Mikey Sakyi vs Tyrone McKenna

McKenna and Ohara Davies were all set to pick each other but both pulled out red balls and had to stand next to each other and see who they got. But it wouldn't really matter who McKenna got paired with, it would always be likely to be a good fight, basically because he loves a tear-up.

McKenna has only lost to Jack Catterall so far and is happy to take on all comers. This won't be dull.

Mohamed Mimoune vs Darren Surtees

We saw the Frenchman in Birmingham in October 2017 when he stole away Sam Eggington's European welterweight title. He has the best credentials in terms of titles won and level boxed at of anyone in the competition.

Mohamed Mimoune vs Darren Surtees

Surtees is at the opposite end of the spectrum. He won a Northern Area title in 2017 and got picked up by Sauerland but over the last year has found it difficult to get meaningful fights. According to trainer Dave Binns, who isn't one for tall tales, he's been avoided.

Kieran Gething vs Jeff Ofori

Ofori came in at 24 hours' notice. It's a great example of opportunity knocking at short notice for both of these two. Gething himself came in with a week to go.

Gething is a very upbeat, engaging lad and doesn't seem to have any nerves about stepping up to a level he's not operated at before.

Ofori is a former Southern Area lightweight champion. In his previous fight, here at the end of September, he lost his Southern Area lightweight title convincingly on points over 10 rounds against Alfie Price (6-0). It was a major disappointment for him so going to Liverpool to take on the undefeated Carroll just seven weeks later was a bold move. Obviously he's moving up a weight tonight (he makes 135lbs fine so had no plans to step up to 140lbs long term) but that's just the way things have fallen, you have to take opportunities like this when they come.