The Golden Contract: Ohara Davies shocks rivals by apologising for his behaviour

1:05 Watch The Golden Contract draw here Watch The Golden Contract draw here

Ohara Davies, to the surprise of his rivals, apologised for his part in the chaotic build-up to The Golden Contract tournament.

Live Fight Night: Golden Contract Live on

The Golden Contract super-lightweight quarter-finals

Kieran Gething picks Lewis Benson

Mohamed Mimoune picks Darren Surtees

Mikey Sakyi picks Tyrone McKenna

Logan Yoon picks Ohara Davies

Davies was embroiled in a number of altercations ahead of the super-lightweight quarter-finals on Friday, live on Sky Sports Action at 7.30pm.

"I want to be humble. I feel like my trash talking and arrogance is a thing of the past," Davies said before fighting Logan Yoon.

He had a major bust-up with fellow quarter-finalist Tyrone McKenna several weeks back and, at this week's tournament draw, shouted abuse at his rival before then needing to be separated from Darren Surtees.

Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Non-Sky customers: Buy Ruiz Jr v Joshua 2

Tyrone McKenna & Ohara Davies

But a day later he said: "I feel new and improved and positive with a great mindset. I woke up this morning and feel happy.

"Life is great. I apologise to Tyrone McKenna, Darren Surtees and everybody else. This is the new and improved Ohara. The fans will have to find somebody else to hate. I'm going to be a good person, and I love all of the boxers and fans."

His opponent, the unbeaten Yoon from Hawaii, has removed footage of himself from the internet in an attempt to remain mysterious.

"To clear up some stuff, we never posted any footage of me fighting, and that was a strategic move for my career so nobody can study me and my style," Yoon said.

"It's all respect between me and Ohara. It will be a good fight, and I couldn't have asked for anything else. I believe he's the best competitor in the tournament, so this is the best challenge for me."

Elsewhere McKenna, who will fight Mikey Sakyi, said: "Sakyi says he wants an exciting fight and he'll come into the middle of the ring, that's where I'll be going so it sounds like we'll have a war. That's great as I've been itching to have a war.

"Hopefully we can excite the fans. I've got a lot of people coming over from my home country to watch me and I want to put on a good show. I've got my mind on Mikey Sakyi, I'm not focused on Ohara, I'm focused on Friday."

Surtees said: "There was the incident with Ohara yesterday, but that's over and done with. I'm focusing on Mohamed Mimoune, he's the best in the tournament on paper, so it's up to me to beat him."