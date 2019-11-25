Golden Contract: Andre Sterling joins light-heavyweight event

Andre Sterling is the seventh entrant in the Golden Contract light-heavyweight tournament and is determined to seize his "life-changing" opportunity.

The 29-year-old Londoner joins Steven Ward, Liam Conroy, Hosea Burton, Serge Michel, Bob Ajisafe and Ricards Bolotniks in the quarter-finals at Brentwood Centre on December 14, live on Sky Sports.

Sterling pushed Craig Richards all the way in a battling points defeat in June, but is determined to put the loss of his unbeaten record firmly behind him as he pursues a lucrative multi-fight deal.

Sterling said: "I don't even know how it came about!

"I'd just been training and grafting. I've got faith in my team and then I came in and my trainer told me it might be happening.

1:04 Watch highlights of Andre Sterling against Craig Richards Watch highlights of Andre Sterling against Craig Richards

"We went there on Friday and saw the super-lightweight quarter-finals. I'm really happy with the set-up and it's a great platform. This is what we train for and work hard for. We practice our skill set every day.

"I always say that we all train hard. We're all hungry and my rivals will go out there and feel the same way that I do. I have nothing negative to say about them.

"This opportunity could be life-changing for me, absolutely life-changing."

The final fighter in the 175lbs competition will be announced shortly after Lenin Castillo was forced to withdraw after injuring his knee in the recent world title defeat to Dmitry Bivol.