Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Dillian Whyte wants Deontay Wilder

Dillian Whyte has vowed to deliver 'maximum violence' against Mariusz Wach and admits his top priority remains a WBC title fight against Deontay Wilder.

The British heavyweight has been added to the Andy Ruiz Jr-Anthony Joshua rematch bill on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and intends to end the year with a destructive victory over Wach in Saudi Arabia.

A former world title challenger, the Pole has shown his toughness while taking Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin into the later rounds, but Whyte believes his aggressive style will shatter Wach's resistance.

Whyte told Sky Sports: "He's a very tough guy, very experienced. He's game and knows what this opportunity means, beating me, so I'm expecting a tough, strong Mariusz Wach, but obviously this is my time now.

"Crack another skull and get closer to fighting for a world title. This is very important, a good learning fight for me.

"He's a very credible guy, he's fought top contenders, so what more can I ask for?

"You know me, I come with maximum violence. I come to put work in. Nothing is different or has changed. I'm going to try and bring as much pain as I can."

Whyte is predicting another destructive performance

Whyte claimed the WBC 'interim' title with a points win over Oscar Rivas in July, but has been forced to wait for Wilder, who defended his WBC belt with a dramatic seventh-round stoppage of Luis Ortiz last weekend.

"I just believe there's something in me that he's seen, that I know, that's a problem for him," said Whyte.

"Whether it's the body punches, or it's the tenacity, or it's just the sheer aggression that I will bring.

"I'm not scared of him. I won't be there laughing and doing all this 'Bomb Squad' stuff. He's just a tall basketball player from Alabama who used to work in McDonald's. He's not this street kid and this bad boy, he's none of that. That's just fake.

"What grown man goes around screaming when I shout 'Bomb Squad' I turn into my alter ego and someone else, that's nonsense."