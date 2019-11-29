Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: What time is Anthony Joshua in the ring?

Anthony Joshua's ring-walk is scheduled for approximately 8.30pm next Saturday, for the rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The world heavyweight championship fight is live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The action begins at 4pm via a free stream on YouTube and Sky Sports' website and app.

The Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491 for SD, channel 492 for HD) show begins at 5pm but will be un-encrypted for the first 30 minutes.

Joshua and Ruiz Jr are expected to make their way to the ring at 8.30pm.

