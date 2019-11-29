Fury vs Sour: Zhilei Zhang aims to make a 'Big Bang' seven years after Olympic fight with Anthony Joshua

Zhilei Zhang is unbeaten in 20

Zhilei Zhang is a towering force, an undefeated southpaw from China that has shared a ring with Anthony Joshua and plans to make a big impact this weekend.

Zhang fights Andriy Rudenko in Monaco, alongside Hughie Fury vs Pavel Sour, on Saturday from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.

He fought Joshua?

AJ made his name by winning the London 2012 Olympic gold medal at super-heavyweight, and he beat Zhang in the quarter-finals of that tournament.

It was a notable coup, at the time, for Joshua because four years earlier Zhang had won the silver medal in his home country at Beijing 2008.

Zhang told Sky Sports last year about fighting Joshua: "I went inside the ring thinking the only way to win that fight is to knock him out, which was the wrong strategy and got me over anxious.

"I respect Joshua as a fighter and a man. He has good power and skill as well as sportsmanship."

How has Zhang's pro career progressed?

The man known as 'Big Bang' is promoted by Roc Nation and is based in the United States, where 16 of his 20 fights have taken place (the other four were in China). Sixteen wins have come via knockout.

But he lacks a notable name on his record, and at the age of 36, it might be now-or-never for Zhang.

Promoter Dino Duva said: "He has been out of the ring for a little while and has faced unfortunate obstacles but, on Saturday, he will make his mark. He is a force to be reckoned with.

"With so much action in the heavyweight division right now, Zhang will be right in the mix. People will be talking about him, trust me about that.

"Last year in Monaco, Zhang was supposed to fight Alexander Ustinov [but withdrew]. Michael Hunter ended up fighting Ustinov and is now right in the mix for the heavyweight championship. On Saturday, Zhang will make up for that and be right in the mix also.

"He's got a really solid team around him and we're confident this is his time."

"Change the sport forever…"

That's the opinion of promoter Eddie Hearn of a potential heavyweight champion from most populous country in the world.

"Great amateur record, great pro record, a real threat to the heavyweight championship," he added.

What does Zhilei Zhang promise for Saturday's fight?