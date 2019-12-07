Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Filip Hrgovic stops Eric Molina in three rounds

Filip Hrgovic stopped Eric Molina

Filip Hrgovic stopped Eric Molina to retain his WBC international heavyweight title for a third time on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

Hrgovic dominated from the opening bell against Molina before securing a third-round knockout to extend his professional record to 10 straight wins, eight inside the distance.

The Croatian took the centre of the ring in the opener and backed Molina onto the ropes before clubbing him to the canvas but referee Tom Lewis didn't issue a count.

Filip Hrgovic retained his title

Eric Molina was defeated in three rounds

Molina, who was complaining of being hit of the back of the head, caught Hrgovic with an overhand right in the second to briefly slow his forward march, but 'El Animal' regrouped, backed the American up and dropped him to his knees with a body shot.

After more complaints to the referee about Hrgovic's punches, the Texan was felled for a third time in the third and counted out with 2 minutes 3 seconds on the clock.

Filip Hrgovic celebrates with the Croatian flag

"This is war, man. You use all your weapons. I didn't punch behind the head - he was running away," Hrgovic told Sky Sports.

"I am ready for anyone, I want to fight the biggest names in the division, and I hope these warriors will accept.

"I can be world champion in my next few fights."

