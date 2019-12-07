Ruiz Jr vs Joshua 2: Andy Ruiz wants to face Anthony Joshua a third time after losing rematch

Andy Ruiz Jr called for a trilogy fight with Anthony Joshua after losing their rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Ruiz shocked the world on June 1 when he dropped and stopped Joshua in seven rounds in New York but the Mexican-American handed back the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight world titles in a unanimous decision when they met for a second time in the Diriyah Arena.

"I was chasing him too much. Who wants to see the trilogy fight?" Ruiz Jr said on Sky Sports afterwards.

"It was his night. I didn't prepare how I should have, I gained too much weight.

"I don't want to give too many excuses, he boxed me around. If we do the third, best believe I get in the best shape of my life.

"[The weight] affected me. I thought I'd feel stronger, thought I'd feel better. I tried to train myself, but I don't want to give no excuses. Anthony Joshua did a hell of a job.

"Without a doubt... If you heard, we're going to do a third," replied Joshua.

"Man, the first time was so nice, I had to do it twice!

"A man like me makes no excuses. This is about boxing. I'm used to knocking guys out. I got caught last time, no excuses, I gave him the credit.

"I respect Andy and his trainer so much. I wanted to show the sweet science of this lovely sport.

"Stay hungry, stay humble. I'm humble in defeat and will stay humble in victory.

"Careers are all about experience, I took my loss and bounced back, anyone can do it. You want me to retire and give up?"

